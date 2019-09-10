Craig hit .235 (19 for 81) with six RBIs in 30 games for the Minnesota Twins' team in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League.
The shortstop, who turned 23 the day after his season ended, had a .417 on-base percentage. The Twins signed Craig this summer off the Westside Woolly Mammoths of the independent United Shore Professional Baseball League in Utica, Michigan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.