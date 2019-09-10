Craig hit .235 (19 for 81) with six RBIs in 30 games for the Minnesota Twins' team in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League.

The shortstop, who turned 23 the day after his season ended, had a .417 on-base percentage. The Twins signed Craig this summer off the Westside Woolly Mammoths of the independent United Shore Professional Baseball League in Utica, Michigan.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments