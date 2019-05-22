Pleasantville Baseball Preview

Pleasantville baseball player Alejandro Rosado fielding at scrimmage game against ACIT. March 27, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Alejandro Rosado was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Pleasantville in a 7-2 win over ACIT on Wednesday. Rosado also got the win on the mound, throwing six innings, striking out seven, allowing two runs on five hits for the Greyhounds.

