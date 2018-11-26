Atlantic City police arrested a man Nov. 24 after they said he attempt to steal a cash register from a convenience store and then fought with officers who tried to arrest him.
Patrol officers responded to the Food-4-Less convenience store in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at 4:51 p.m. for a report of an attempted robbery, according to a press release from Atlantic City police.
Police stated that Officer Robert Reynolds arrived to learn that a man, identified as 31-year-old Benny Ward, of Pleasantville, had entered the store and attempted to steal the cash register.
According to the press release, the clerk, a 44-year-old man, tried to stop Ward who police said attempted to punch and threatened to kill the clerk.
Ward was located in a nearby fast food restaurant.
The release stated that Reynolds advised Ward that he was under arrest when Ward attacked Reynolds. According to police, Ward began to shove and throw punches at Reynolds.
Officers Kevin Dever, Melvin Murray III and Eric Evans joined Reynolds in attempting to arrest Ward, but were unsuccessful in arresting the resisting Ward, police stated.
Ward surrendered for arrest after the arrival of K9 Officer Anthony Grajales-Prado and his K9 partner, Chase.
During the struggle, police stated that Ward ripped one of Officer Reynolds’ shirt pockets off, and his uniform shirt open. According to the release, there were no injuries sustained by Ward or the officers.
Ward was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. He is charged with robbery, theft, terroristic threats, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.