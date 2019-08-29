Alex Trebek is done with pancreatic cancer treatment and back at work on the “Jeopardy!” set, he announced Thursday in a video on social media.
“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy, and thankfully that is now over,” he said. “I’m on the mend, and that’s all I can hope for right now.”
The video shows Trebek taking some questions from the studio audience and being serenaded for his birthday, which was July 22.
Trebek shared his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in early March, also via video.
He celebrated the end of production on Season 35 with a video posted in April, assuring fans that he was “feeling fine.”
The show begins new episodes Sept. 9.
Scarlett Johansson says ‘Marriage Story’ felt fated: Scarlett Johansson says she was going through a divorce when director Noah Baumbach approached her for his divorce drama “Marriage Story.” Speaking Thursday at a Venice International Film Festival press conference, the actress says the project “felt fated.”
Johansson stars alongside Adam Driver in the Netflix film about a couple with an 8-year-old son managing a bi-coastal separation and divorce. It premiered Thursday at the Venice Film Festival.
Johansson and French businessman Romain Dauriac divorced in 2017. Earlier this year, the 34-year-old actress got engaged to Colin Jost from “Saturday Night Live.” The film debuts Dec. 6 on Netflix.
Alice Marie Johnson hawks Kim Kardashian West shapewear line: Alice Marie Johnson, who Kim Kardashian West helped get out of prison, has popped up on Instagram hawking the reality TV star’s new shapewear line.
Johnson looks into the camera wearing a black sculpting bodysuit from SKIMS and says the shapewear makes her feel “free.” She calls Kardashian West her “war angel” who did not let anything stand between her and Johnson’s freedom.
The Memphis grandmother was a first-time offender when she was sentenced to life plus 25 years in a cocaine conspiracy case. Her sentence was commuted last year after Kardashian West visited the White House to plead for her freedom.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.