102618_spt_calcc 8

Ocean City's Alexa Palmieri wins the Cape Atlantic League cross country meet girls race near the Millville Soccer Complex on Thursday, October 25, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Class: junior 

Has been troubled by injuries but won the South Jersey Group III title last season.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments