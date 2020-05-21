Age: 18
High School: Cape May County Technical High School
Hometown: Wildwood Crest
Parents: Regina and Jeffery Boehm
Community/school activities: Swim team; mock trial; school student treasure; member-at-large for National Honor Society; peer leader; prom committee; helps with mother’s small business; waitresses at a local restaurant; Next Generation Politics; Reach Beyond The Stars; 21 Down; volunteer for Jeff Van Drew campaign for Congress; S.A.F.E. Club, Incorruptible Us.
Post-high school plans:
Attending Rutgers University, New Brunswick majoring in Political Science
Career goals: Interested in becoming a lawyer, political event planner, or working in government
Alexandria, or “Ally,” as she’s known, has been determined to make an impact. “I am very passionate about everything I’m involved in,” she says. Whether it was working for political change, or speaking up at a town hall meeting on opioid abuse, Ally believes in having an impact on her community. She credits her family, friends and school for helping shape her outlook on life and her desire to get involved.
What motivated you to help be involved in S.A.F.E. and how has it changed your outlook on your community?
It started when I attended the Knock Out Opioid Abuse town hall event by Drug Free New Jersey. I have seen the effects of drug abuse in both my community and school and this made me want to get involved. Through this event, I saw that this issue needs to change and that’s why I joined S.A.F.E. I wanted my school to have a voice at events like these. This changed my outlook on my community of allowing us to come together since I know we can come together and have one goal. I am interested in seeing what we can accomplish.
Activism seems important in your life, is there an experience that was the most meaningful to you through activism?
I was nervous about volunteering for Jeff Van Drew’s campaign. At that point, I was not sure if I wanted to go into politics, but through this experience, I realized that this is what I wanted to do. It was a meaningful experience because I got to see the process and behind the scenes. This made me end up taking a class in politics, which lead me to what I want to study in college.
What or who inspires you to better your community?
My passion does. I am very passionate about what I am doing. Being able to identify a problem and then helping or solving that problem gives me more motivation to go even further.
— Gabi Brodde
