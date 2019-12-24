Millville at ACIT girls basketball

Millville's Alexis Harrison looks to take a shot from under the net through the arms of ACIT's Jakyrah Williams. Tuesday, January 23

Harrison averaged 13.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. She helped the Thunderbolts reach the Cape-Atlantic League semifinals. Harrison plays at Goldey-Beacom College, an NCAA Division II school in Wilmington, Delaware.

