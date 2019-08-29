GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 30; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Alive 75 does everything in its power to capture the essence of a classic KISS show from the 1970s. From the authentic costumes to the lighting and showmanship, this band is all in, which is the only way to do justice to a band like KISS. Those attending this concert at The Deck can look forward to stepping back in time and rocking out with the Starchild, Demon, Spaceman and Catman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.