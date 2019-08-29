GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 30; FREE

WHAT TO EXPECT: Alive 75 does everything in its power to capture the essence of a classic KISS show from the 1970s. From the authentic costumes to the lighting and showmanship, this band is all in, which is the only way to do justice to a band like KISS. Those attending this concert at The Deck can look forward to stepping back in time and rocking out with the Starchild, Demon, Spaceman and Catman.

