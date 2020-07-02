A low pressure system turned into Tropical Storm Fay at 5 p.m. Thursday. It's a low end tropical storm. Maximum sustained winds were 45 mph and that only extended out a little to the northeast of the low pressure system. Most winds were 30 mph or greater, something we've seen many times before.
Tropical Storm warnings went up at the same time, too. This is in effect for Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties. Cumberland County is in a flash flood watch, and the rest of our area is in that as well.
This storm, while really no different than a regular nor'easter, is notable for a few reasons:
1 - We have tropical storm warnings in place for the second time in the past ten years, last occurring for Irene in 2011. Thaty brought evacuations, though none will occur for this storm.
2 - It could also make landfall on the Jersey Shore. The track could take the center of the low anywhere from 100 miles offshore to as far west as Cumberland county, trekking over the Delaware Bay. There have been nine landfalling hurricanes and tropical storms since 1900. Remember, Sandy doesn't count, as it was a post-tropical storm at landfall.
3 - Fay continues the record breaking pace of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season. This is the earliest sixth ("F" storm) tropical storm or hurricane on record.
Sandy and Fay have one similarity. That is, the names don't matter.
What I mean is whether or not this was to be called Fay, the impacts will be the same - Torrential downpours, dangerous rip currents and weak tornadoes, notably. It'll be fairly similar to a regular nor'easter, save the weak tornadoes.
During Sandy, the name didn't matter either, though for opposite reason. It made landfall as a "post-tropical cyclone" but the impacts, as we know, were like a hurricane.
In light of this breaking weather situation, we're taking a pause from the Meteorological Mastermind and Front Fact, to deliver to you links that you'll find hand for the Friday ahead.
Forecast Information
Full forecast, both in video and written form, on what to expect from Fay.
Latest hurricane forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
The latest radar, satellite, wave heights and more. (Scroll to the bottom)
Coastal flooding forecasts
We're catching a big break here. Only minor flood stage, at worst, will be expected. Still, here's a few helpful links, for now and the future.
Find how the flooding will be on your street in Cape May County (here's how to use the tool).
Find the flooding on your street, for the Jersey Shore and beyond.
I'll be on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all day Friday. I'll likely be out in the field at some point, too. We'll keep you updated.
Stay safe, everyone!
