Atlantic City's nine casinos closed Monday night as the state continues to grapple with how best to minimize the risk of spreading the new coronavirus. A media conference call announced that casinos in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut would be closed effectively at 8 p.m. Online gaming in this state will continue, Gov. Phil Murphy said.
N.J. governor orders all schools closed by Wednesday: All schools, public, parochial and private, as well as colleges must close by Wednesday for at least two weeks to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The closure will be for at least two weeks or until health officials deem it safe to return, Murphy said.
More South Jersey closures due to COVID-19 concerns: The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities is either canceling or postponing all its sponsored programming, including several tours. The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will be postponed until August, event officials said Monday afternoon.
Restaurants need to stop serving dine-in customers in this state, New York and Connecticut, but they the option of being open only for takeout and delivery to combat the outbreak of COVID-19. The state is not enacting a true curfew, but Gov. Phil Murphy is strongly suggesting that people not go out after 8 p.m.
Joey Tepper, of Egg Harbor Township, is the high school boys swimmer of the year. Among the high school boys swimming all-stars include Shane Washart and Jack Levari of St. Augustine Prep, Cole and Liam Garbutt of Mainland Regional, Dolan Grisbaum of Ocean City and Brandon Bell and AJ Mallari of Egg Harbor Township.
The NJSIAA still hopes to have a spring high school sports season, and maybe even championships. The organization that runs high school sports in New Jersey also released some FAQs about what is allowed and not allowed during the coronavirus shutdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.