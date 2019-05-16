EHT Cedar Creek Softball

Cedar Creek pitcher Ally Schlee during the softball game against Egg Harbor Township High School, at Egg Harbor Township, Thursday, April, 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Ally Schlee had a two-run home run and struck out eight in Cedar Creek's 19-0 win over Pemberton in the First Round of the South Jersey Group II Playoffs on Thursday.

