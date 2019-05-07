Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) gave up one hit and struck out 10 in five inning in the Pirates 10-0 win over Lower Cape May. Schlee also hit a 2 run home run.
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
