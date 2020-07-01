Bears Eagles Football

Alshon Jeffery, right, celebrates with Kenjon Barner after scoring a TD for the Eagles against Chicago last month. Their victory against the Bears was their ninth in a row, a streak that ended last week at Seattle.

Alshon Jeffery

Jeffery, 30, caught 43 passes for 490 yards and averaged a career-low 11.4 yards per reception last season. He was troubled by a variety of injuries, including a season-ending foot injury in the Eagles 23-17 win over the New York Giants on Dec. 9. The drop in production combined with the injuries and the eight-year veteran’s reportedly contentious relationship with quarterback Carson Wentz seemed to make Jeffery expendable.

“Alshon has done extremely well this off-season with his rehab. He's a big part of our offense, and we do plan to have him in the offense at some point. He is a big part of the process moving forward, and he's a great leader, and he's going to be able to help the young players come along.”

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments