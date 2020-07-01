Alshon Jeffery
Jeffery, 30, caught 43 passes for 490 yards and averaged a career-low 11.4 yards per reception last season. He was troubled by a variety of injuries, including a season-ending foot injury in the Eagles 23-17 win over the New York Giants on Dec. 9. The drop in production combined with the injuries and the eight-year veteran’s reportedly contentious relationship with quarterback Carson Wentz seemed to make Jeffery expendable.
“Alshon has done extremely well this off-season with his rehab. He's a big part of our offense, and we do plan to have him in the offense at some point. He is a big part of the process moving forward, and he's a great leader, and he's going to be able to help the young players come along.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.