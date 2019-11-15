Democrats declare victory in 2nd District: Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato pulled ahead after mail-in ballots were counted. Both were trailing after machine totals last week.
Alumni family donates $10 million to Rowan: Ric and Jean Edelman made history with the announcement of the largest single endowed gift for student scholarships at the university.
Revenue, economic variety critical to Atlantic City self-rule, officials say: "There’s no denying that progress has been made, but we need to make Atlantic City truly prosper again before the city is returned to local control," Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo says.
Hughes Center honors former N.J. governors: The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy was applauded for its planned program to increase civility in political discourse during its annual Hughes Center Honors ceremony Thursday night at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.
Top-seeded Hammonton preparing for battle with Middletown South: After clinching their first winning season since 2015 this year, the top-seeded Blue Devils host the perennial Shore Conference power at 7 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.