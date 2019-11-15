Atlantic County Democratic 2019

Assemblymen John Armato, left, and Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, speak with supporters on election night at Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield.

Democrats declare victory in 2nd District: Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato pulled ahead after mail-in ballots were counted. Both were trailing after machine totals last week.

Alumni family donates $10 million to Rowan: Ric and Jean Edelman made history with the announcement of the largest single endowed gift for student scholarships at the university.

Revenue, economic variety critical to Atlantic City self-rule, officials say: "There’s no denying that progress has been made, but we need to make Atlantic City truly prosper again before the city is returned to local control," Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo says.

Hughes Center honors former N.J. governors: The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy was applauded for its planned program to increase civility in political discourse during its annual Hughes Center Honors ceremony Thursday night at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.

Top-seeded Hammonton preparing for battle with Middletown South: After clinching their first winning season since 2015 this year, the top-seeded Blue Devils host the perennial Shore Conference power at 7 p.m. Friday.

110919_spt_hammonton 28

Hammonton's Jaiden Abrams, center, runs the ball against Brick during Friday night's playoff game on November 8, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

