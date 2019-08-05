NJ ANG Compositie Wing Flyby (KC-135 and F-16)
11:51 AM
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Ocean City using trained raptors to deter hostile seagulls from Boardwalk
-
Water company says Atlantic City mayor helped beach bar fill pool, wants bill paid now
-
BELL, NA’IMAH REGINA
-
Atlantic City property-tax spike a big surprise
-
Atlantic City police identify Pennsylvania father who died saving drowning son
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today