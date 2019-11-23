Amazon.com Inc. filed a lawsuit Friday challenging the Defense Department’s choice of rival Microsoft Corp. for a Pentagon cloud-computing contract worth as much as $10 billion.
The lawsuit, which was filed under seal in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, marks Amazon’s most aggressive push to defend its competitive edge in the lucrative and cutthroat world of federal government contracts.
Amazon previously said it planned to formally protest its loss of the Pentagon’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, cloud contract because the evaluation process was deficient.
Explosion at Dippin’ Dots facility injures 4: Authorities said an explosion at the Dippin’ Dots production facility in Kentucky injured four people.
Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer said the explosion occurred in a production area around 10 p.m. Friday evening. Fischer said in a release that it would be premature to comment on the cause of the blast.
Alaska organization gets $5M to help homeless families: An Alaska organization announced plans to house at least 300 more homeless families after receiving $5 million from a fund backed by Amazon CEO and billionaire Jeff Bezos, organization officials said.
Catholic Social Services in Anchorage was the only nonprofit organization in Alaska to be awarded the one-time grant from The Day 1 Families Fund this year, and one of 32 organizations nationwide, officials said.
“This grant will make an enormous impact on our community by expanding the work Catholic Social Services does every day to support families in homelessness to transition to permanent stability,” Executive Director Lisa Aquino said in a news release, according to KTVA-TV.
