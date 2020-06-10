AMC Entertainment said Wednesday it expects to have all of its theaters worldwide open in July.
It already has 10 theaters reopened in Norway, Germany, Spain and Portugal.
AMC lost nearly $2.2 billion in its first quarter as it struggled with the closure of all of its movie theaters amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The company recorded an approximately $1.85 billion impairment charge in the period.
Red Robin has drastic first-quarter drop: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers' sales fell 25.3% in its fiscal first quarter as the restaurant operator had to temporarily close its dining rooms. However, off-premise sales jumped 86.1% as the company shifted to pickup and delivery of orders.
Red Robin currently has about 270 dining rooms reopened. The company has more than 550 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, including those that operate under franchise agreements.
GameStop struggles with stores closed: With stores closed, GameStop's fiscal first-quarter sales declined 34% but its online sales skyrocketed 519% globally as customers continued to seek out video games.
In March the retailer temporarily closed all 3,526 of its U.S. locations — with approximately 65% of these locations offering limited curbside pickup. During the final six weeks of the quarter, approximately 90% of the global store fleet was closed to customers, with about 42% open for limited curbside delivery and 48% fully closed.
GameStop said it had approximately 85% of its U.S. locations open at the end of last month, with limited customer access or curbside delivery. About 90% of its international locations opened in May. However, the company said it has since had to temporarily close approximately 100 U.S. stores due to nationwide protests. It anticipates keeping about 35 of those locations closed for the foreseeable future given extensive physical damage.
GM expects to resume normal production by the end of the month: General Motors is predicting that its U.S. factories will resume normal production by the end of June, perhaps sooner, while Ford expects to have its factories humming at pre-coronavirus levels by July 6.
Company executives made the predictions Wednesday at a Deutsche Bank autos conference.
GM Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said many factories were on two or three shifts of production already, and the company is working to fully ramp back up as quickly as possible.
Ford, GM and the rest of the U.S. auto industry closed factories in mid-March when employees started catching the coronavirus. Most reopened in May.
Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley said the company hit 96% of its production targets in the first three weeks after it reopened factories May 18.
— Associated Press
