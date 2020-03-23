First team: Wil Carpenter, St. Augustine; Jack Levari, St. Augustine; Shane Washart, St. Augustine; Cole Jennings, St. Augustine; Dave Dileonardo, St. Augustine; Brandon Bell, Egg Harbor Township; Joey Tepper, Egg Harbor Township; Liam Garbutt, Mainland Regional; Dolan Grisbaum, Ocean City; Steve Gooden, Ocean City; AJ Mallari, Egg Harbor Township; Cole Garbutt, Mainland Regional; Winchster Ployratana, Egg Harbor Township; Ethan Do, Egg Harbor Township; Ben Nguyen, Egg Harbor Township; Andrew Dang, Egg Harbor Township; Noah Jones, Vineland; Mason Bushay, Mainland Regional; Connor Ammann, Egg Harbor Township; Kevin Lin, Egg Harbor Township; Carter Hubbard, Egg Harbor Township; Pat Armstrong, Ocean City; Ethan McCarron, Ocean City.
Honorable mention: Aaron Thompson, Mainland Regional; Joey Sica, Absegami; James Bradley, Mainland; Eddie Chen, Egg Harbor Township; Matt Giannantonio, Mainland Regional; Evan Denn, Mainland Regional; Tanner Driscoll, Ocean City; Zach Vassar, Mainland Regional.
National Conference
First team: Grace Stuart, Wildwood Catholic; Mitchell Butler, Buena Regional; Zeb Hinker, Lower Cape May Regional; Brendon Bartha, Middle Township; Travis McCray, Middle Township; Omar Mohamed, Cedar Creek; Andrew Thompson, Oakcrest; Andres Carpio, Cedar Creek; Sean Burns, Holy Spirit; Mike Bolger, Cedar Creek; Chris Porto, Cape May Tech; Justin Lee, Cape May Tech; Phil Seeger, Holy Spirit; Johnny Lombardelli, Middle Township; Nathan Ranger, Oakcrest; Scott Morgan, Oakcrest; Nate Goodrich, Cedar Creek; Michael Gaguski, Holy Spirit; Anthony Paluch, Cape May Tech; Roman Voinea, Cape May Tech; Justin Melli, Lower Cape May Regional; Parker Grace, Cedar Creek; Mark Ryan, Lower Cape May Regional.
Honorable mention: Kai Wood, Middle Township; Jackson Marcello-Tubertini, Buena Regional; Veronica Butler, Buena Regional; David Connelly, Oakcrest; Max Souder, Lower Cape May Regional; David Gutierrez, Cedar Creek; Ian Valiente, Holy Spirit; Steve Olson, Cape May Tech.
Note: Grace Stuart, of Wildwood Catholic, and Veronica Butler, of Buena Regional, are female swimmers who swam on coed teams. Coed teams compete in boys meets, so Stuart and Butler are listed with the National Conference boys All-Stars
