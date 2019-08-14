BORGATA
9 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 16; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: America managed to carve out a niche for themselves in during the 1970s with catchy, melodic soft rock hits that were similar in style and substance to the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. In concert you can always count on the duo to cover all of their classic hits and fans should expect a laid back, enjoyable performance by the sea at the Ocean City Music Pier. America will be playing favorites such as “Sister Golden Hair” “Ventura Highway,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People” and “A Horse With No Name.”