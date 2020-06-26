American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity starting next Wednesday. The move contrasts sharply with rivals including Delta that limit bookings to create space between passengers.
American said Friday that it will continue to notify customers of full flights and let them change flights at no cost. The airline said it will also let passengers change seats on the plane if there is room and if they stay in the same cabin.
Since April, American has said it limits bookings to leave about half of middle seats open. Delta, Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue say they block middle seats or limit capacity. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has said social distancing is impossible on planes — even with empty middle seats, people are less than six feet from each other. Photos and videos of full flights, including ones on American and United, have drawn criticism for their lack of social distancing.
Stocks sink as virus cases jump: Stocks on Wall Street fell sharply Friday as confirmed new coronavirus infections in the U.S. hit an all-time high, prompting Texas and Florida to reverse course on the reopening of businesses.
The combination injected new jitters into a market that’s been mostly riding high since April on hopes that the economy will recover from a deep recession as businesses open doors and Americans begin to feel more confident that they can leave their homes again.
The S&P 500 dropped 2.4%, giving up all of its gains after a rally the day before. The sell-off capped a choppy week of trading that erased the benchmark index’s gains for the month. Even so, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its best quarter since 1998.
Big Lots still busy: Big Lots is seeing the continuation of strong demand that started in mid-April, with second quarter-to-date comparable sales through fiscal June increasing well ahead of expectations.
The discount retailer now anticipates second-quarter comparable sales will be up by a mid-to-high twenties percentage. Big Lots said Friday that it is in a very strong liquidity position, with current cash and short-term investments of approximately $890 million, and no amounts drawn on its $700 million revolving credit facility.
Boyd to reopen casinos in Pa., Illinois: Boyd Gaming is planning to reopen its properties in Pennsylvania and Illinois. The casino operator said Friday that Valley Forge Casino Hotel in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania will reopen later today. Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in East Peoria, Illinois will reopen Wednesday.
The two casinos are the last of Boyd’s 29 properties to reopen. The company started reopening properties in mid-May. All properties are operating with limited amenities and capacity restrictions in compliance with state and local requirements.
— Associated Press
