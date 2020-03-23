030220_spt_swimming 39

Mainland’s Katie McClintock finished in first place in the 200 yard individual medly during the Meet of Champions at the Gloucester Institute of Technology on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

First team: Katie McClintock, Mainland Regional; Megan Fox, Atlantic City; Alexandria Cotter, Egg Harbor Township; Alex Antonov, Ocean City; Ava McDonough, Egg Harbor Township; Olivia Scherbin, Ocean City; Claudia Scherbin, Ocean City; Olivia Evans, Egg Harbor Township; Grace Gallagher, Mainland Regional; Maddie Falk, Mainland Regional; Monica Iordanov, Mainland Regional; Summer Cassidy, Mainland Regional; Katie Barlow, Ocean City; Denise Yushan, Egg Harbor Township; Julia Goodman, Mainland Regional; Ava Levari, Vineland; Sarah Tran, Atlantic City; Caitlin Moore, Egg Harbor Township; Alaina Merighi, Vineland; Sam Bork, Egg Harbor Township; Laci Denn, Mainland Regional; Emma Barnhart, Mainland Regional; Alex Batty, Mainland Regional.

Honorable mention: Sophie Sherwood, Mainland Regional; Madison Keller, Egg Harbor Township; Lena Luciano, Vineland; Brooke Powell, Ocean City; Sarah Azegzaou; Emily Myers, Ocean City; Olivia Kulakowski, Atlantic City; Bella Pagan, Ocean City.

