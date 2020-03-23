First team: Katie McClintock, Mainland Regional; Megan Fox, Atlantic City; Alexandria Cotter, Egg Harbor Township; Alex Antonov, Ocean City; Ava McDonough, Egg Harbor Township; Olivia Scherbin, Ocean City; Claudia Scherbin, Ocean City; Olivia Evans, Egg Harbor Township; Grace Gallagher, Mainland Regional; Maddie Falk, Mainland Regional; Monica Iordanov, Mainland Regional; Summer Cassidy, Mainland Regional; Katie Barlow, Ocean City; Denise Yushan, Egg Harbor Township; Julia Goodman, Mainland Regional; Ava Levari, Vineland; Sarah Tran, Atlantic City; Caitlin Moore, Egg Harbor Township; Alaina Merighi, Vineland; Sam Bork, Egg Harbor Township; Laci Denn, Mainland Regional; Emma Barnhart, Mainland Regional; Alex Batty, Mainland Regional.
Honorable mention: Sophie Sherwood, Mainland Regional; Madison Keller, Egg Harbor Township; Lena Luciano, Vineland; Brooke Powell, Ocean City; Sarah Azegzaou; Emily Myers, Ocean City; Olivia Kulakowski, Atlantic City; Bella Pagan, Ocean City.
