The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that the United States will triple its weather computer capacity by 2022.
This will lead to even more accurate forecasts at even smaller scales (think neighborhood vs. city).
Many of you have likely heard of the European Model and how it nailed Superstorm Sandy's track before any American model did. However, it hasn't been all doom or gloom for us Americans. As Dr. Marshall Shepard, who was the 2013 President of American Meteorological Society and is Director of the University of Georgia’s Atmospheric Sciences Program, wrote:
"Debates... have confused the public into thinking the U.S. model is some version of a rotary phone compared to a smartphone. That’s simply not the case. The Euro and American (models)..., are both advance smartphones (to carry the analogy forward). The best forecasters use both of them along with an array of other modeling tools".
Get your local South Jersey video forecast, right from our studio, or wherever I may be traveling around that day, 3 times a day.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
Szatkowski's "favorite" weather event was Superstorm Sandy
Szatkowski worked in the United States his whole life, except for this island? Puerto Rico (He spend a few years at the National Weather Service in San Juan)
Szatkowski is a bigger fan of his hometown Chicago deep dish pizza or Jersey pie (that was easy)?
Hear about Gary's life, the three big weather milestones we're celebrating this year and how you can be a citizen scientist here.
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Keep reading the newsletter, you'll get it, I promise.
1 right: The sun's rising, you're just not high in the sky yet.
2 right: Weather warrior.
3 right: Weather wizard.
Thank you, Little Gardens Club of Atlantic City!
A rainy day in the third warmest winter on record sounds like the perfect day to talk about the growing season! Thank you to the Little Gardens Club of Atlantic City for inviting me to present on just that at the Egg Harbor Township Branch of the Atlantic County library.⠀
We had A+ conversation about climate zones, growing degree days and the frost-free season. We also had A+ cookies and fruit trays, too.
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week.
The new American computer model is about how many billion dollars? 1, 10, 100
The two new supercomputers being bought by the government will have _____ petaflops of capacity.
The acronym for the project that has a super computer in it is called ____ (hint: 4 letters)?
Need a computing brain boost? Find the answers here.
South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes Update
You know the deal - The second least snowiest on record at Atlantic City International Airport, a likely top 5 warmest winter (December - February) on record. Snow hasn't happened. Peggy P. is the queen atop the leaderboard. Looking ahead, there may be snow flakes Friday evening with a piece of energy moving through. However, it's as this person actually making it through the ice alive after swimming underneath a frozen pond this past week in a stunt.
Front Fact
Thursday through Sunday should all be colder than average (barely). In what probably doesn't surprise anyone, the last time we were below average for at least 4 days in a row was a while ago, Dec. 18-21.
