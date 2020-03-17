spt_wrestling

Amirah Giorgianni of Mainland (left) came up short wrestling Kerly Borbor of New Brunswick at 180 lbs for a second place finish during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)

180 POUNDS

The junior placed second at the state tournament and captured South Regional title. Giorgianni, a first-year wrestler, played basketball for years before deciding to try wrestling this winter. Giorgianni, who plans to enter offseason tournaments with the aim at winning a state title next season, also won the Kingsway Invitational in January.

