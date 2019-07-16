Moreys 50 Things

At the Shore editor Pamela Dollak plays Boat Tag at Adventure Pier. Morey’s Piers in Wildwood celebrates their 50th anniversary this season and At the Shore takes a look at 50 things to do at the piers this summer. Thursday July 11, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Located on the southernmost Adventure Pier, the “ammo” consists of a bucket of rubber balls that you insert in a large machine gun. Aim toward any of the targets, which includes a moving boat.

