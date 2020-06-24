Amusement parks and Boardwalk rides will be allowed to reopen July 2, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday. Employees and customers should anticipate that park capacity will be kept at 50%, and face masks will be required as well as social distancing and heightened hygiene, Murphy said.
Financial losses from COVID-19 pandemic have hit municipalities that rely on construction, parking and other fees hardest so far, but mayors from small towns to big cities anticipate losses will deepen for everyone in the coming months. Towns are bracing for revenue losses when 3rd and 4th quarter property taxes are due on Aug. 1 and Nov. 1 respectively.
Two more Philadelphia Phillies and two staff members have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the club announced Tuesday. The Phillies' COVID-19 issues started last Friday when the club confirmed five players and three staff members, who were working at the club's spring training facility had tested positive for the virus.
One More Game, a high school-senior only baseball event, will be held from July 25-26 at the Walt Nicgorski Complex in Pennsauken, Camden County. ACIT, Atlantic City, Buena Regional, Oakcrest, Pleasantville and St. Augustine Prep are among the 34 teams that signed up its seniors.
On Sunday, M.S. Brown Jewelers at 3310 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood celebrated its 70th anniversary in business, Michael Brown said. The store, which on its website calls itself "the oldest jewelry store in New Jersey," has survived an attempt to make the downtown a pedestrian-only mall and the subsequent process of tearing up that work years later as traffic returned.
