Amy Gatto

Atlantic County Freeholder Chairperson Amy Gatto speaks to a large group of young women leaders at the Chairwoman's Leadership Luncheon at Atlantic Cape Community College on Wednesday.

Political party: Republican

Age: 37

Hometown: Hamilton Township

Current job: Lead manager at AXA Equitable

Education: Bachelor of Art in International Business and French from Widener University

Political message: After serving 9 years as Township Committeewoman and Mayor in Hamilton township, three years ago I ran for Freeholder on bringing a new generation of leadership to Atlantic County government and that’s exactly what we’ve done. It was humbling to receive the unanimous support of my fellow fellow Freeholders, Republicans and Democrats, earlier this year to become the first woman ever to Chair the Atlantic County Freeholder Board.

Atlantic County continues to earn the reputation of being the best run county in New Jersey with low taxes, low debt, and quality services. We are running on our record of success as we continue working towards diversifying our local economy by supporting projects like the Aviation Research Park and Stockton’s Atlantic City campus.

