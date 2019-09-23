Freeholder-at-Large
Amy Gatto
Political party: Republican
Age: 37
Hometown: Hamilton Township
Current job: Lead manager at AXA Equitable
Education: Bachelor of Art in International Business and French from Widener University
Political message: After serving 9 years as Township Committeewoman and Mayor in Hamilton township, three years ago I ran for Freeholder on bringing a new generation of leadership to Atlantic County government and that’s exactly what we’ve done. It was humbling to receive the unanimous support of my fellow fellow Freeholders, Republicans and Democrats, earlier this year to become the first woman ever to Chair the Atlantic County Freeholder Board.
Atlantic County continues to earn the reputation of being the best run county in New Jersey with low taxes, low debt, and quality services. We are running on our record of success as we continue working towards diversifying our local economy by supporting projects like the Aviation Research Park and Stockton’s Atlantic City campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.