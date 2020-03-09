Fitzpatrick and Kennedy

Amy Kennedy, center, is congratulated soon after winning the backing of the Atlantic County Democratic Convention for her Congressional candidacy on Sunday. At left is Atlantic County Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick, who is running unopposed in the June 2 primary. 

Brigantine's Amy Kennedy won the backing of Atlantic County Democrats at the convention this year, in her primary race against six other candidates for the right to challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November. The vote was 157 for Kennedy, 73 for Longport's Brigid Harrison, and 21 or fewer for Vineland's Will Cunningham, Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett, and Brigantine's Robert Turkavage. 

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Load comments