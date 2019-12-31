Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, is a former teacher and the wife of former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy, with whom she has five children. She has formed an exploratory committee to determine if she will run in the Democratic primary.
Kennedy, now a mental health advocate, said she and her husband have supported Van Drew in the past, “but he has clearly lost his way.”
“Our nation is in crisis. Our political system is in crisis. Our environment is in crisis," Kennedy wrote in a press statement. "We have serious unaddressed needs in our schools and in our mental health and addiction system. Our economy, though strong, is not meeting the needs of the underserved and middle class.”
