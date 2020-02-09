David Dichter wants to change Atlantic City and make the world a better place: A retired geologist from Linwood with a cache of global experience wants Atlantic City to become the international focal point for addressing global warming and climate change.
Zion Park crimes revive thoughts of old neighborhood nickname: After two violent events unfolded in the township’s Zion Park neighborhood during a three-week period in January, residents are looking for answers.
Orsted shows South Jersey residents what wind turbines would look like off East Coast: Representatives from offshore wind developer Orsted hosted public information sessions this week in Atlantic City and Ocean City to update the curious on its current project.
Middle Township nips Manasquan 47-44 in OT: Middle Township High School's Kira Sides only scored one point in overtime, but it ended up being huge.
Hammonton's Ryan Figueroa nearing program career wins record: The 18-year-old Hammonton resident earned a major decision and pinned his other opponent as the Blue Devils defeated Cedar Creek 66-12 and Riverside 65-7 in a tri-meet sweep.
Atlantic City's Stephenine Dixon central to 'Mayor Pete' campaign: Stephenine Dixon got her start in Atlantic City politics, and now can take credit for some of Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s success in the Iowa caucuses.
