HARRAH’S

9 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 21; $29.50, $44.50, $103, $128, $143, $179.74

WHAT TO EXPECT: Can’t get enough of the celebrity housewives? On Saturday night Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs and Sonja Morgan will come to Harrah’s to share stories from their personal lives pertaining to their families, businesses and fame. Enjoy a nice cocktail, have some good questions ready and prepare for a fun night with a trio of America’s favorite celebrity housewives.

Caesars.com/harrah-ac

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

