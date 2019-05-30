Australia Women's Open Golf

Nelly Korda jumps over her trophy as she celebrates her win in the Women’s Australian Open. The 20-year-old Floridian defeated Jin Young Ko by two shots to earn $195,000.

Nelly Korda's victory at the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open is the only LPGA victory by an American this year. How will the Americans fair at ShopRite?

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments