82 Degree Low Temperatures on July 22

In the 76 year history of Atlantic City Area observations (mainly Atlantic City International Airport, the low temperature only dropped down to a very stuffy 82. 

With a day as hot as July 21, you're usually starting off with an extremely warm morning. 

That was the case before the 100 heat was reached. A record maximum low temperature of 82 degree was seen, only the sixth time that a low temperature has been that high since record were kept in 1943. 

