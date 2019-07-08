The number of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings, respectively, in the state of New Jersey this year. Both are the highest as of July 8. Robinson says that while the warnings issued by the National Weather Service are indicative of a stormier pattern, factors such as increased radar technology and more eyewitness accounts lead to the higher total as well.
Breaking
15 and 128
