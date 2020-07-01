Andre Dillard

This group got better as the season went on.

Center Jason Kelce was named to the All Pro first team for the second straight year. Right guard Brandon Brooks was a Pro Bowler before rupturing his Achilles tendon against the Saints. Right tackle Lane Johnson should have made the Pro Bowl.

Left tackle Jason Peters had a tough time this year, due to a torn biceps and nagging quadriceps injury. His best game was against the Bears in the playoffs against Chicago's Khalil Mack. Halapoulivaati Vaitai wasn't nearly as impressive as Peters' replacement as last season.

Isaac Seumalo and Stefan Wisniewski shared the left guard spot with mixed results. Wisniewski was solid late in the season but Seumalo started both playoff games.

This group needs to be upgraded due to the uncertainty around Brooks' comeback. Kelce is surprisingly considering retirement. Peters' best days are behind him.

Grade: B