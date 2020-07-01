Andre Dillard
The second-year offensive lineman is expected to take over at left tackle this season for Jason Peters, who is one of the best players in franchise history
“Andre Dillard was the player that we drafted to be that left tackle for us. Andre played last year, and I think that kind of propels him into this off-season where he's taken command of that role, and we have a ton of confidence, I have a ton of confidence in Andre Dillard and playing the left tackle spot. The one thing I think that --when you look at -- this is why we drafted Andre Dillard. I have a ton of confidence in Andre and I look forward to getting him back, and getting him in the huddle, on the grass, our quarterback has a ton of confidence in him and that's how we're proceeding moving forward.”
