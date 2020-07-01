Offensive line

This group got better as the season went on.

Center Jason Kelce was named to the All Pro first team for the second straight year. Right guard Brandon Brooks was a Pro Bowler before rupturing his Achilles tendon against the Saints. Right tackle Lane Johnson should have made the Pro Bowl.

Left tackle Jason Peters had a tough time this year, due to a torn biceps and nagging quadriceps injury. His best game was against the Bears in the playoffs against Chicago's Khalil Mack. Halapoulivaati Vaitai wasn't nearly as impressive as Peters' replacement as last season.

Isaac Seumalo and Stefan Wisniewski shared the left guard spot with mixed results. Wisniewski was solid late in the season but Seumalo started both playoff games.

This group needs to be upgraded due to the uncertainty around Brooks' comeback. Kelce is surprisingly considering retirement. Peters' best days are behind him.

Grade: B

Andre Dillard

The second-year offensive lineman is expected to take over at left tackle this season for Jason Peters, who is one of the best players in franchise history

“Andre Dillard was the player that we drafted to be that left tackle for us. Andre played last year, and I think that kind of propels him into this off-season where he's taken command of that role, and we have a ton of confidence, I have a ton of confidence in Andre Dillard and playing the left tackle spot. The one thing I think that --when you look at -- this is why we drafted Andre Dillard. I have a ton of confidence in Andre and I look forward to getting him back, and getting him in the huddle, on the grass, our quarterback has a ton of confidence in him and that's how we're proceeding moving forward.”

