HARD ROCK
8 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 20; $45, $55
WHAT TO EXPECT: Two of America’s sweethearts, Andrew Dice Clay and Roseanne Barr have teamed up for the “Mr. & Mrs. America” tour. Clay became a controversial comedy sensation in the late 1980s and early ’90s with an act that on the surface was so over the top crude that in retrospect it’s tough to figure out why some people were so shocked and outraged. Meanwhile Barr was busy winning an Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for her classic television comedy “Roseanne,” butchering the national anthem and sending out scandalous tweets. Needless to say, this is quite a comedic pair of comedy legends who are willing to say just about anything in pursuit of a laugh.
