PHILADELPHIA – Andrew McCutchen doesn’t just want to talk about change.
The Phillies outfielder wants to make it happen.
“I’m not just about talking about the problem,” McCutchen said Sunday during a video conference call with reporters from Citizens Bank Park. “Whatever that problem is, I’m trying to change it for the better. I’m not going to sit here and say I’m an activist now or I’m a scholar in this way. I do also understand that I can make a difference in some way, shape or form, so I will be a part of things.”
McCutchen, a five-time All Star and a former MVP, spoke out after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota in May.
He joined with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and retired NFL receiver Anquan Boldin to write a June 2 editorial in USA Today. The online headline read: “Athletes on Floyd Killing: Hold Police Accountable for Black Deaths and Start Right Now.”
McCutchen also tweeted on May 27, “I feel for #GeorgeFloyd. He should be alive. I don’t want pity, I want change.”
McCutchen did not take speaking out lightly.
“You definitely have moments of feeling like, ‘Man, is this the right thing for me to do?’ " he said. “But the way that I looked at it was, sometimes you have to stand up for what you think is right. For me, that’s what it’s all about.”
McCutchen said will not take a knee during the national anthem.
“I think we all understand - we should by now understand - what the knee means, people who do take a knee,” McCutchen said. “People are going to feel the way they feel about it. For me personally, it’s not something I’m going to do or partake in. At the same time, anyone who does that, they have my support.”
Manager Joe Girardi said last week he would support any Phillies player who decided to protest.
“Everyone has different feelings when it comes to what’s going on in our country,” Giradi said. “I think it’s important that we understand each other, and that we respect each other, and we respect each other’s point of view. That’s what I’ve always thought. So, whatever (the players) do, I support what they do.”
McCutchen, 33, is one of the Phillies leaders. The team was never quite the same after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament last May. The delay in beginning the season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic gave him more time to recover. If the season started in March as it was supposed, he would have been on the injured list.
McCutchen has his own style of leadership on and off the field.
He said he wants to listen to others. He described himself as someone who likes to lead behind the scenes. He’s not boisterous or loud. But McCutchen does believe everyone has a voice.
“I’m just about trying to make the environment around me a better place,” he said. “Whatever it takes to do that, that’s what I’m trying to do.”
