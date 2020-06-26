Andrew McCutchen

Position: OF

B/T: R/R

Height: 5-11

Weight: 195

Andrew McCutchen

The Phillies outfielder is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that limited him to 59 games. At the time of the injury, he had 10 home runs, 29 RBIs and was leading the NL in walks with 43. McCutchen, 33, was not expected to be ready for the start of the season in April but should be healthy now. The Phillies can DH him to give him a day off in the outfield.

