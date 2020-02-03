Former Eagles coach Andy Reid leads Kansas City to its first Super Bowl win in 50 years. Check out the photo gallery from the game and from the halftime show.
Super Bowl a boon for Atlantic City sportsbooks: People from as far away as Connecticut were in casino sportsbooks Sunday morning placing bets on the outcome of the big game.
Middle Township looking to ban vehicles from bay beaches: Violators would face fines of up to $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for each additional citation if the ordinance is approved after a public hearing and final vote, planned for Feb. 19.
Galloway political conflict may have had seeds planted two years ago: Robert Maldonado voted to switch the leadership of the Township Council from former Mayor Anthony Coppola to current Mayor Jim Gorman. The seeds of the township's political troubles may extend back as far as two years ago, when Maldonado was told he would be selected as deputy mayor and was passed over.
Atlantic City gets big win at Battle by the Bay: The Vikings knock off Pleasantville to get revenge from last season's loss in the tournament finale. Check out this photo gallery from the game.
