FILE - Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. Reid has been fired after 14 seasons coaching the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles made the announcement Monday, Dec. 31, 2012. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

David Akers missed field goal attempts from 41 and 34 yards in a 21-16 loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Green Bay, prompting Reid to fire Akers, defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, linebackers coach Bill Shuey, defensive line coach Rory Segrest and, well, you get the idea.

It marked the beginning of the end of the Reid era, which was an important turning point in the evolution of this team.

