Oakcrest Football Practice

Oakcrest Angel Casanova,17, QB warming up in practice. Aug. 8, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Angel Casanova

Oakcrest

The senior quarterback ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons beat Bridgeton 31-0. Oakcrest (1-1) hosts Highland Regional (1-1) 7 p.m. Friday.

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

