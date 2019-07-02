Angelo Vokolos

Cedar Creek’s Jeremy Taylor, left, is tackled by St. Joseph’s Angelo Vokolos during a game in October. Vokolos has 51 tackles, including 21 for a loss this season.

JR. LB/RB 6-0 220

Offer: Massachusetts

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments