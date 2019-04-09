Angelo Vokolos
Cedar Creek’s Jeremy Taylor, left, is tackled by St. Joseph’s Angelo Vokolos during a game in October. Vokolos has 51 tackles, including 21 for a loss this season.

St. Joseph

LB/RB So.

6-0 220

Offer: Massachusetts

Vokolos missed nearly all of last season with a leg injury. He played one game, making six tackles as the Wildcats beat Holy Spirit win the state Non-Public II championship.

