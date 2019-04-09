Angelo Vokolos

St. Joseph
LB/RB So.
6-0 220
Offer: Massachusetts
Vokolos missed nearly all of last season with a leg injury. He played one game, making six tackles as the Wildcats beat Holy Spirit win the state Non-Public II championship.
