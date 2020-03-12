A North Wildwood institution, Anglesea Pub is dripping with the type of Gaelic charm that can only come with lots of age and many pints poured. Well-worn dark woods highlight the space and a menu dotted with various Irish specialties like Guinness beef stew topped with mashed potatoes; Irish wedges (potato wedges topped with cheddar) and fish and chips is sure to have you dancing a jig whether there is music or not. For St. Patrick’s Day a pair of specials will be offered — ham and cabbage and bangers and mash. Those looking for a perfect way to cap off the night can order up Sean’s Irish Coffee, a boozy treat that doubles as a lovely ending to a day of celebration. Angelsea Pub is located at 116 W. 1st Ave in Wildwood. Go to Anglesea.pub for more info.

