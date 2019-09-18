HARRAH’S

9 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 20; $44.50, $64.50, $78, $88

WHAT TO EXPECT: Former Oakland Raider cheerleader turned comedian Anjelah Johnson was a regular on “MADtv” where her character “Bon Qui Qui” became a huge hit, leading to songs, videos and a full-length album “Gold Plated Dreams.” Over the course of her career, Johnson has guest-starred on television shows such as “Ugly Betty,” “The Shield” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and starred in the films “Our Family Wedding,” “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” and “Mom’s Night Out.” Johnson brings her witty brand of comedy to Harrah’s Resort on Friday night.

Anjelah.com, Caesars.com/harrah-ac

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

