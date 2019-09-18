HARRAH’S
9 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 20; $44.50, $64.50, $78, $88
WHAT TO EXPECT: Former Oakland Raider cheerleader turned comedian Anjelah Johnson was a regular on “MADtv” where her character “Bon Qui Qui” became a huge hit, leading to songs, videos and a full-length album “Gold Plated Dreams.” Over the course of her career, Johnson has guest-starred on television shows such as “Ugly Betty,” “The Shield” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and starred in the films “Our Family Wedding,” “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” and “Mom’s Night Out.” Johnson brings her witty brand of comedy to Harrah’s Resort on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.