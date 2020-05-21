Age: 18
High School: Wildwood Catholic High School
Hometown: Middle Township
Parent: Tamala Marks
Community/school activities: Student Council; National Honor Society; Academic Challenge; swim team; tennis team; softball team; Red Cross club; mock trial; yearbook; campus administration; winter/spring musicals and thespians club
Post-high school plans: Attending Central Michigan University, majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders and minoring in leadership
Career goals: Become a pediatric audiologist
Annika has excelled in many facets of school life: academics, sports and extracurricular activities. But it is her compassion to help others and her desire to be a leader that define her. Logging long volunteer hours is not a challenge, but a chance to help others and “pay it forward.”
How have your activities and your family shaped you as a leader and a person?
Being a volunteer makes me feel good about myself, it’s rewarding and fulfilling. It makes me think I could be helping someone my age, and it is very rewarding. I’ve learned that you can pay it forward no matter what. The school is a big support system, giving me and other students resources. It definitely has helped me adapt to different situations, which makes me better at responding to any environment. Being in so many different clubs means you have to be able to adapt yourself to each activity. Also, you have to be able to help others whatever their situation. My mom supports me in whatever I do. She never holds me back. She says yes to any new activity or club or sport I want to do.
What skills have you learned in your life experiences and how will you use that in your future leadership positions?
I’ve learned listening skills and being able to understand and relate to people. To me, I think a great leader not only teaches but listens. All my activities have taught me these skills while also allowing me to lead at the same time. (Being a captain of the tennis team), I’ve learned how to be that person that the team looks up to. You’re not just a leader but a teacher. I’m able to help my teammates perfect their game, but at the same time, I am able to become a better player from learning from them too.
— Gabi Brodde
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.