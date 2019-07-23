AVALON — The Cape Regional Foundation announced that the 15th Annual 7 Mile Island Designer House Tour will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
This year's event features 10 bayfront and oceanfront properties located in Avalon and Stone Harbor. Attendees can chose to begin the tour at any of the 10 homes.
“This is a great opportunity to support our medical center’s services while enjoying a day on 7 Mile Island,” stated Ellen Kravet Burke, Chairman of the Show.
Designer House Tour tickets can be pre-purchased for $35 by calling the Cape Regional Foundation at 609-463-4040, at the Avalon Chamber of Commerce or online at www.caperegionalhealth.com/designer-tours.
Tickets will also be available on the day of the Home and Health Show at Avalon Elementary School 9 a.m. Aug. 10.