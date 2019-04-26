SOMERS POINT — Somers Point Bayfest organizers are ready for one of the largest, single-day festival in South Jersey.
"It has had a major economic impact on the community," said Ron Meischker, councilman for the first ward in Somers Point. "Our single day event, attracts upwards of 50,000 people that eat at our restaurants, buy or products and visit our attractions."
The event will happen Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine at Historic Bay Avenue.
Bayfest, now celebrating 30 years of fun, food, crafts, music and more, is presented by the Somers Point Bayfest Committee, the city of Somers Point and local area sponsors.
Each year, the Bayfest Committee uses proceeds from the event to fund special projects for the residents of Somers Point.
Money from the event has funded the installation of new playground equipment at the public beach, the banners over the Historic Bay Avenue, improvements to Bud Kern Field, and donations to the Mainland Regional High School Communication Arts Department.
The original organizers of the event felt it was important to do something to celebrate Earth day and from that point the festival has grown organically and significantly, Mieschker said.
The event has food vendors with a variety of options and possibilities with live music for entertainment. Nonprofit and environmental groups set up stalls for free has been a tradition at Bayfest from the first festival. The massive festival takes up the entirety of Bay Ave. in Somers Point and has endless entertainment and food for residents.
"I think the event has been successful because it showcases Somers Point and allows the community to shine." Meischker said.
Parking will be available at Bud Kern Field (hockey courts), Fire Hall No. 1 (1 Bethel Road) and handicapped parking available at the theater's parking lot. There will be a number of hotels and accommodations available in Somers Point and Ocean City.