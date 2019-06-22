One of Saturday's most controversial plays came when Cesar Hernandez led off the top of the eighth inning. Hernandez hit a high fly ball down the left field line. He hesitated to run out of the box. The ball dropped for a hit. Hernandez ended up with a single on a play he probably should have had a double.
The Phillies trailed 5-3 at the time. Harper followed Hernandez and hit into a double play. Hernandez's play changed the whole tone of the inning.
"I think he though it was foul probably when it went up, so it's just one of those situations," Harper said. "He's probably sitting there thinking he should be on two. But I could have easily hit a ball in the gap, and they don't turn the double play. It's on me as well."
Hernandez declined to speak with reporters after the game. Kapler said he was disappointed in Hernandez's play.
"Those things are definitely things that need to be addressed," Kapler said. "They have to be addressed swiftly. They have to be addressed with authority and they will be."
Phillies shortstop Jean Segura has been criticized this month for not running hard out of the batter's box. It's never a good look. It's appears even worse when a team is losing like the Phillies.
Hoskins addressed the hustle issue after the game.
"I asked Cesar about it," Hoskins said. "He said he didn’t see the ball off the bat. I don’t think it’s an effort thing, really. I don’t think he’s throwing himself a pity party by any means. I know he’s upset at himself now that it happened, the way that it happened, but I don’t think any of these are an effort thing.”