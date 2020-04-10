Pivotal Weather Hazards

A wind advisory is in effect for the counties shaded in brown Friday. 

A wind advisory will be in effect through 7 p.m. Friday. The potential for downed trees limbs, spotty power outages and toppled over loose objects will be present. 

Sustained winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph will be likely throughout the day. 

